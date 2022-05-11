Broad Street repaving project causing confusion among drivers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the past few weeks, work crews have been a fixture along Broad Street as they repave portions of the road.

Temporary lane markers are in place on Broad Street but the City of Richmond is asking drivers to take caution over the next few weeks as repaving efforts continue.

Work began one month ago on the major roadway between 3rd Street and Staples Mill Road. Divided into five phases, crews are already in the final stretch of repaving with six weeks left on the estimated timeline.

With much of the paving complete, drivers are frustrated with fellow commuters cutting across unmarked lanes.

“They need to paint,” one Richmond man told CBS 6 on Wednesday. “This is a hazard. No doubt. Somebody is going to get hurt out here.”

The Problem Solvers checked with the city for an update on the project and learned some of the paintwork is already done, including crosswalks and stop bars. The permanent lane markings are expected to be down in two to three weeks, beginning at 3rd Street and working west.

Within 30 days of the repaving, the City of Richmond will paint the median Pulse Bus Only lanes red from Thompson to Foushee Streets. The GRTC notes red is the color used as the international standard for transit-only traffic. The red lanes will alert other drivers to vacate the dedicated lane to help improve efficiency and pedestrian safety.

Multiple GRTC routes are detoured as the project continues. Click here for more information on the schedule impacts.