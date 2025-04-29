Man hit by car, killed along Broad Street in Henrico County, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hit by a car and killed at the intersection of Broad Street and Pemberton Road in Henrico County on Monday night.

First responders were called to the intersection at 8:35 p.m., where they found the pedestrian dead.

Police said the driver is cooperating and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The westbound lanes of Broad Street are closed between Pemberton Road and Stillman Parkway while the incident is under investigation.

A news release says police plan to have the area reopen to traffic before midnight.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

