Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man hit by car, killed along Broad Street in Henrico County, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 28, 2025
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hit by a car and killed at the intersection of Broad Street and Pemberton Road in Henrico County on Monday night.

First responders were called to the intersection at 8:35 p.m., where they found the pedestrian dead.

Police said the driver is cooperating and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The westbound lanes of Broad Street are closed between Pemberton Road and Stillman Parkway while the incident is under investigation.

A news release says police plan to have the area reopen to traffic before midnight.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone