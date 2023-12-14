Watch Now
Broad St. site near Richmond-Henrico County line is again eyed for 340 apartments

BizSense
Posted at 6:42 AM, Dec 14, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A few hundred more apartments are back on the menu for a long-vacant site in the Westwood area.

The site at 4400 W. Broad St. is under contract to be sold to a mystery developer who’s planning a 340-unit apartment complex.

The pending deal was confirmed this week by Mark Motley, whose Motleys Asset Disposition Group owns the nearly 6-acre parcel that straddles the Richmond-Henrico County line.

Motley said the deal came together not long after Alliance Residential Co.’s deal for the land fell through earlier this year. The Phoenix-based firm also had been planning 340 apartments for the site, but issues with utility access derailed the project.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

