Two people out of their home following fire in Richmond

Posted at 5:19 AM, Jun 07, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people are out of their home today following a fire at their southside home Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 1900 block of Broad Rock Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m.. That's near Cardinal Elementary school.

Crews tell CBS 6 that the fire heavily damaged the home. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

