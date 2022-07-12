Man killed, two others injured in shooting at Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at James Food Store in Richmond on Monday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Richmond Police responded to an initial call for help followed by a second call reporting a shooting in the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.

One man found inside the store was pronounced dead on arrival. Two other men were injured with gunshot wounds, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.