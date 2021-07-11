Man walking killed in Richmond; police looking for hit-and-run driver

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to help find the driver of an SUV that hit and killed a man walking on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for a report of a hit and run at 2:15 a.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been struck and injured by a passing vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, Mercante said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Mercante said.

Police said the vehicle they believe hit the victim is a white, four-door Ford SUV with passenger side's front-end damage.

"The RPD Crash Team responded, collected evidence, took measurements and are investigating," Mercante said.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the driver or SUV is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

