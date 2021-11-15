Police: Driver killed after car left Richmond road, hit pole

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was killed in a wreck on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard just after 4:10 a.m. for the report of a vehicle that had hit a pole, Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

When police arrived, they found the injured male driver inside the sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Hoonsan said.

"Crash Team investigators were called to the scene and have determined the vehicle was operating westbound in the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole," Hoonsan said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was the only person in the car, police said.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Deboard at 804-646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.