Man killed outside Richmond 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was shot and killed after a fight inside a Richmond 7-Eleven store.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West Broad Street, near Meadow Street, for the shooting at about 11 a.m.

Investigators said the situation began as an altercation at the convenience store which then spilled outside of the business.

The shooting took place in the alley behind the store, police said.

Police have not yet released information about the deceased, nor has any information been released about a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

