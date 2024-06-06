$6M land deal tees up 100 condos at Broad and Gayton

RICHMOND, Va. -- The residential portion of a new development in Short Pump is getting lined up following a multimillion-dollar land deal.

Stanley Martin Homes recently purchased 4.3 acres at West Village, a 12-acre, $50 million development at the northwest corner of Broad Street and Gayton Road, where it’s approved to build 100 two-over-two condos across nine buildings.

The Reston-based builder paid $5.8 million for the parcel alongside Old Three Chopt Road, Henrico property records show.

The seller was SKM LLC, an entity tied to Rebkee Co., which is developing West Village. SKM had purchased the parcel in 2020 for $5.85 million.

