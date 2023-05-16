Woman found dead in Henrico home. Who killed Brittany Jo McDaniel?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Who killed Brittany Jo McDaniel? Henrico Police have asked for help to answer that question.

Police were called to a home along the 600 block of Summer Court in Highland Springs on Monday afternoon.

The initial report indicated a family found a loved one who was unresponsive and called in a medical emergency.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Brittany Jo McDaniel, of Henrico, police said.

"Police are now investigating this as a homicide," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Investigators have not yet said why they believe McDaniel was a victim of homicide.

Police asked any community members or friends who may have seen or heard something leading up to yesterday’s response by first responders to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.