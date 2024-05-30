Chef Brittany Anderson opens The Pink Room in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Is this … a speakeasy?” my friend asks as we stand in line outside of chef Brittanny Anderson’s new Union Hill concept, Pink Room.

There’s no signage, unless you count the tiny “Pink Room” label attached to the edge of the building’s doorway. It’s 5:06 p.m. and already the 18-seat dining room is nearly full—beverage director Steve Yang pops out of the restaurant’s front door with the waiting list and assesses the line of patrons.

“Well no, it’s a studio apartment that has been transformed into a cocktail bar,” I explain. “But it’s also a house party?”

Once we’re inside my friend nods in assent — the playlist is a millennial fever dream. I happen to visit on the eve of my 33rd birthday, but I’m instantly transported to being 19 at a crowded college pregame. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.