Virginia social worker wrote 'intentional' books so kids 'know their worth'

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. -- A social worker in Prince Edward County has authored two books for children filled with positive affirmations and inclusive animations.

"I wanted to start very early on to let them know their worth," Brittany Allen said. "I did want to be intentional with the words that I used."

Allen wants to lead children to literature to encourage children with her books, "I Am a Black Girl" and "I Love Being A Black Boy!"

"The fact that this would help some little girl to know her worth, some little boy to know his worth was the reason I decided to do it," Allen said.

Allen said there is a lack of books depicting people of color.

"Students feel connected to things when they see themselves," Allen said. "When they can see someone that acts like them, looks like them, they’ll want to read."

The mother and education employee said she has seen firsthand how important it is for all students to have access to a diverse selection of literature.

"I’ve always loved reading," she said. "Reading helped me to see what other areas were available to me, what other opportunities are available to me."

Allen said more children must have wooks where they not only see themselves represented but that their message moves to uplift and empower each reader.

"Being able to read those affirmations to them every day to just empower them was really heartwarming for me and definitely makes me want to do more with these two characters," she said.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.