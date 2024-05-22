Thai restaurant’s fish-and-chips experiment spawns new British eatery downtown

RICHMOND, Va. -- What started as a way to drum up lunchtime business at a western Henrico Thai restaurant has led to a new British eatery and market in downtown Richmond.

Joy Supanya and Jon Niemiec are preparing to open The British Embassy at 1116 E. Main St., where they’ll offer English dishes and grocery items from across the pond.

The couple entered the local food scene in 2019 with their Thai Won On food truck, serving Thai staples like pad thai and drunken noodles. In 2021, Supanya and Niemiec, who are from Thailand and the United Kingdom, respectively, went the brick-and-mortar route with a location for Thai Won On on Lauderdale Drive near Short Pump.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.