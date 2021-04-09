Bringing the sweetness of New Orleans to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Serving up a classic New Orleans delicacy with a twist, one cafe on wheels is taking Richmond by storm one beignet at a time.

Cafe Beignet, a Richmond based food truck was officially opened by Mississippi native Brittany Williams in January of this year.

“We’ve seen amazing support, our second week open we had a line stretching to the back of the parking lot,” said Williams.

With family ties in both Louisiana and Mississippi, Williams always dreamed of owning her own bakery one day.

Following her graduation from culinary school, Williams worked a 9-5 and eventually with the help of her family, opened Cafe Beignet, offering beignets with a southern twist to the Richmond community.

“I’m the first person in my family to own a business, so this means a lot to them,” said Williams.

Customers can get the classic powdered sugar topped beignets as well as flavors like honey bun, peach cobbler, lemon pound cake and soon strawberry cheesecake.

Currently open Wednesday through Thursday, you can find new flavors and where Cafe Beignet will pop up next on their social media.

