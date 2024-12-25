Group celebrates 10th annual Christmas Day dinner in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Bridging RVA marked a major milestone by hosting its 10th annual Christmas Day dinner in downtown Richmond on Wednesday.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. at the Congregation Beth Ahaba Synagogue on West Franklin Street.

According to organizers, the tradition started with approximately 250 people served. But it has since grown to feed around 3,000 individuals through a sit-down dinner and Christmas Day food deliveries.

The nonprofit emphasizes that the dinner is open to anyone who does not want to be alone on Christmas.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.