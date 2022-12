RICHMOND, Va. — With Christmas now just three days away, Bridging RVA is bringing back their free community Christmas dinner.

The group's first year saw around 250 families served, while last year that number rose to about 3,000 — a number they're expecting to match again this year.

Altria is helping them deal with this year's turkey shortage.

Most of the meals will once again be delivered this year rather than served in-person.