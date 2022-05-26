Bridge crash to cause delays on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation said that drivers should expect delays on Interstate 95 in Henrico on Thursday evening.

Due to a crash and bridge strike, drivers should expect delays through the evening rush our on I-95 south near Scott Road, close to mile marker 84.

The right southbound lane will be closed to allow the bridge to be fixed.

Once the bridge is secured, all lanes on I-95 south will reopen.

All westbound and eastbound lanes of Scott Road near I-95 will remain closed until bridge work is complete. The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

