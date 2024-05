RICHMOND, Va. -- Brick Fire, a new concept from Charred owner Walied Sanie, is preparing to open in the former Maya space at 525 E. Grace St. Located catty-corner to the Dominion Energy Center, the space came available last fall after Maya, an upscale Mexican restaurant, closed after seven years. Sanie describes Brick Fire as an Italian-inspired restaurant with pizza, pasta and more on its menu.

