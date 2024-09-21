Missing 12-year-old Ashland girl may have been seen on security camera Friday night, police say

ASHLAND, Va. -- A missing 12-year-old Ashland girl may have been spotted on a security camera Friday night, according to authorities.

Brianna Garland was reported missing on Saturday at 6 a.m., Maj. Marie Kemp with Ashland Police said.

Officers said the girl left home between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the child may have been seen on a residential camera at 10 p.m., Kemp said.

Police described the girl as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. The child has black hair and brown eyes.

"Garland has scars on her legs, arms and abdomen," police said. "She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black and red shorts."

While foul play is not suspected, her family and police "are concerned for her well-being," Kemp said.

Anyone with information about her location or who has been in contact with her is urged to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

SHARE on social media to help SPREAD the WORD!