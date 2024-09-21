Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing 12-year-old Ashland girl may have been seen on security camera Friday night, police say

Weekend Weather Hour-by-Hour: When chances for rain goes up in Virginia
Brianna Garland
Posted
and last updated

ASHLAND, Va. -- A missing 12-year-old Ashland girl may have been spotted on a security camera Friday night, according to authorities.

Brianna Garland was reported missing on Saturday at 6 a.m., Maj. Marie Kemp with Ashland Police said.

Officers said the girl left home between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the child may have been seen on a residential camera at 10 p.m., Kemp said.

Police described the girl as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. The child has black hair and brown eyes.

"Garland has scars on her legs, arms and abdomen," police said. "She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black and red shorts."

While foul play is not suspected, her family and police "are concerned for her well-being," Kemp said.

Anyone with information about her location or who has been in contact with her is urged to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

SHARE on social media to help SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone