Glen Allen man killed in head-on crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the driver killed in a head-on collision at Pemberton Road near Bohollow Drive in Henrico's West End on Thursday.

The crash was reported at about 2:13 p.m.

Brian Hill, 55, of Glen Allen, was found injured inside his vehicle before being transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other car was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Hill was traveling north on Pemberton Road when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, colliding with the Porsche which was traveling south," police shared. "Investigators are still working to determine a cause of this crash."

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Bolinger at (804) 501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

