Couple killed after car hit by Virginia sheriff deputy's vehicle

Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 27, 2022
WARRENTON, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia couple is dead after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy.

State Police said in a news release Sunday that the crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marsh Road and Granite Street in Fauquier County.

A car driven by 65-year-old Brian Dangerfield of Bealeton was hit by the deputy's vehicle while crossing the northbound lanes of Marsh Road.

Dangerfield died at the scene. His 65-year-old wife, Mary, died at a hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Twenty-five-year-old deputy Brock Smith, was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities did not say whether Smith was responding to a call or whether lights or sirens on his vehicle were activated at the time of the crash.

