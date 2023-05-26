Woman killed in Chesterfield neighborhood, children found in the home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was killed early Friday morning in a Chesterfield neighborhood, according to Chesterfield Police.

The woman's name has not yet been released and Chesterfield Police said she appeared to be the victim of domestic violence.

"At about 5:47 a.m. today, Chesterfield Police responded to the 19200 block of Brevard Drive after they received a report that an adult female, who lives at the Brevard Drive residence, had arrived at an emergency room in Prince George County with life-threatening injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the woman who was pronounced dead at the ER. "Upon arrival at the residence, officers forced entry and found a second adult female with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries; she was transported to an area hospital."

Both the deceased and the injured woman were believed to be the victims of domestic violence, police said.

Police added they were not actively seeking a suspect at this time and "there is no ongoing danger to the community."

In addition to the injured woman, police found five children in the house.

The children who ranged in age from one to 13 were not physically harmed, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

