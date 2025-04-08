Watch Now
Crews investigating fire at South Richmond motel

Fire crews responded to the Brentwood Inn in the 6600 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 7 a.m.
RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews are investigating a fire at a South Richmond motel this morning.

Crews responded to the Brentwood Inn in the 6600 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 7 a.m.

Damage was seen on the motel's second floor.

Officials have not yet shared what started the fire or whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

