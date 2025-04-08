Crews investigating fire at South Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews are investigating a fire at a South Richmond motel this morning.
Crews responded to the Brentwood Inn in the 6600 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 7 a.m.
Damage was seen on the motel's second floor.
Officials have not yet shared what started the fire or whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
