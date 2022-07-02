Watch Now
5 critically injured in Chesterfield house fire

Five people were critically injured in a house fire in Chesterfield County Saturday morning, according to fire officials.
chesterfire3.jpeg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 08:27:04-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Three adults and two children were critically injured in a house fire in Chesterfield County Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of Brentwood Circle just before 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, the home was "under heavy fire," officials said.

chesterfire.jpeg

Officials said three adults with burns were critically injured. Additionally, three juveniles suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.

Five of those victims were taken to an area hospital.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was marked under control just after 6:05 a.m.

chesterfire2.jpeg

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

