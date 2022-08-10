Richmond man charged for possession of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man has been arrested after being found in possession of child pornography.

On Sunday June 19, a Richmond officer was called to the 700 block of North 32nd Street for the report of a suspicious man taking pictures of children. An officer arrived and found the man who fled on foot from the area.

The officer detained Brentley Birchett, 32, of Richmond and found him in possession of child pornography on his phone.

The RPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped in investigating the incident.

Anyone with information for the RPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is asked to call (804) 646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.