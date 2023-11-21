Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Meet Brennan Griffith, the pop-up chef leaving Richmond in a spicy sweat

Brennan Griffith: Nam Prik Pao
Brennan Griffith: Nam Prik Pao
Brennan Griffith: Nam Prik Pao
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 08:59:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brennan Griffith is not from Thailand, nor is he of Thai descent. But Griffith's Thai-inspired pop-up Nam Prik Pao has been turning heads and causing spicy sweats in the Richmond dining community.

"[Thai food] is what I'm most obsessed with," Griffith said when asked why he chose that cuisine to base his business. "I love other cuisines. But I haven't had that connection with anything else to the degree that I have with Thai food."

Started in 2019 and reborn after the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffith typically pops up at Sub Rosa Bakery in Church Hill.

"The first pop-up, my mom bought some extra tickets specifically so I could invite other restaurant people. So some of the people I invited were Evrim and Evin from Sub Rosa," Griffith said."Four courses into a seven-course meal, Evin's like, 'Brennan, when are you doing this at Sub Rosa?' So that was another validating moment of just having successful restaurant people say like, 'this is delicious.'"

Listen to the entire podcast to hear why Robey thinks Brennan and Nam Prik Pao succeed where some other Thai offerings in town do not.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone