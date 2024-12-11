Police identify woman killed in crash at Nine Mile and Laburnum

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Officers located a 2010 Toyota Highlander overturned on the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, 56-year-old Brenda Lee Butler of Henrico, was found outside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Butler was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Butler was driving westbound on Nine Mile Road when she ran off the road twice and lost control, according to a preliminary investigation by police. The vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in the intersection.

Police stated Butler was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator Officer L. C. Jones at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

