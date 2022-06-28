Meet the 13-year-old running a lemonade empire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A 13-year-old Richmond boy is the CEO of a successful lemonade business thanks to his hard work and constant support from his family.

Aubrie Green founded his business Breezzy’s Lemonade when he was 11 years old. His mother, Ceydria McCray, said the teen entrepreneur started his company with three flavors inside one store — the Market on 25th in the city’s East End.

Demand for his lemonade surged, and Green was forced to expand his footprint. More than three years later and Breezzy’s Lemonade is sold in 10 flavors at six different stores in the Metro Richmond area.

“We actually beat the odds,” McCray said. “The pandemic did not take us down at all.”

Green developed flavors like Plain Jane, Grapeade and Oh So Strawberry.

“I believe once you find your purpose, it's hard to give it up,” McCray explained. “I'd never thought that I would squeeze lemon for my life. That was not a part of my plan. I didn't think that. But when it became their purpose, it became my purpose. So we can't give it up.”

Green lives with autism, yet his mother said he hasn’t allowed his challenges to stop him from being successful. He has expanded his business to include memorabilia and herbal tea.

The young CEO has even created a mascot paired with his own trailer to sell goods.