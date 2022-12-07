Breeze Airways adds $49 flights from Richmond to Raleigh-Durham

RICHMOND, Va. — Breeze Airways announced Wednesday they are adding a nonstop flight from Richmond International Airport to Raleigh-Durham, as well as returning flights from Jacksonville next year.

The flights to Raleigh-Durham start at $49 one way if purchased by Dec. 13 for travel by September 5, 2023 as part of a special promotion. They will take off on Fridays and Monday starting Feb. 17.

The newly-added returning flights from Jacksonville, Florida will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays starting May 18.

In addition to Raleigh-Durham and Jacksonville, Breeze offers flights from Richmond to places like Las Vegas, New Orleans, Phoenix, Provo-Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Tampa and Charleston, South Carolina.