Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights from Richmond to two new cities

Posted at 11:04 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 11:04:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Breeze Airways has added two nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport.

The flights, from Richmond to New York’s Long Island-Islip, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio, are scheduled to begin in May.

"The new flights are summer seasonal routes through September 5 and are now on sale at introductory fares, from just $39* one way," a company spokesperson announced in an email.

Breeze also offers flights from Richmond to:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • San Francisco, California
  • Tampa, Florida

