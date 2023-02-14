Breeze Airways to offer nonstop flights from Richmond to two new cities

RICHMOND, Va. -- Breeze Airways has added two nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport.
The flights, from Richmond to New York’s Long Island-Islip, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio, are scheduled to begin in May.
"The new flights are summer seasonal routes through September 5 and are now on sale at introductory fares, from just $39* one way," a company spokesperson announced in an email.
Breeze also offers flights from Richmond to:
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Phoenix, Arizona
- San Francisco, California
- Tampa, Florida
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.