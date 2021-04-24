Breaking the barriers to guarantee a delicious bite

RICHMOND, Va. -- Offering both vegan and traditional menu items, one Richmond based food truck is guaranteeing a delicious bite no matter what side of the menu you choose.

Started by Richmond native Henry Fletcher on November 15, 2020, 1115 Mobile Kitchen was born.

Traveling from skate parks to music festivals pre-pandemic, Fletcher often found himself annoyed there weren't many restaurants that pleased both himself as a “flexitarian' and his vegan and vegetarian friends.

“I wanted to have a place that would take care of both eaters equally. Not have one pay more than the other,” said Fletcher.

The menu offers most of its items both vegan and traditional, but Fletcher said even those that aren't vegan walk away smiling after trying one of their plant based items.

CBS 6 News

“That’s my favorite interaction with the community when they’re willing to try the plant based and they get blown away by how good eating plant based can be,” said Fletcher.

He added that customers really enjoy anything from their ‘Triple M’ sandwich topped with ‘Mmm sauce’ to their ‘Cheez Homies’ topped with vegan cheez.

Additionally, Fletcher says it’s their vegan ‘Sweet Heat Hush Puppies’ topped with honey or house made jelly that even the harshest critics enjoy.

“One of my favorite things was actually giving our hush puppies to Redemption Barbecue and they were just absolutely shocked that they were vegan and really good,” said Fletcher.

Shortly after its launch, 1115 won the 'V72 People's Choice' for best savory dish award, an award given by Richmond Vegan Action.

The mobile kitchen sets up mostly in the Richmond city area but you can find more on where they'll be and their hours on here.