Breakfast chain Rise eyes expansion with new location in Carytown

BizSense
Posted at 7:09 AM, Feb 28, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A chain of biscuit-focused breakfast restaurants is on the rise locally with plans for a new spot in Carytown.

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken aims to open at the Carytown Exchange development in the fall.

The restaurant, which emphasizes fried chicken and biscuits as well as coffee and donuts, has leased an 1,800-square-foot space on the shopping center’s Cary Street side. Its suite is between the Torchy’s Tacos and the AT&T store.

It will be franchisee David Dowdy’s second Rise location in the Richmond region, following the one he opened in 2017 at 11561 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. Dowdy, a Farmville native, is based in Raleigh and also operates a Rise there.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

