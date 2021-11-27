'Brazen' Richmond encounter with armed man leaves officers concerned

RICHMOND, Va. -- Surveillance video showed a silver pickup truck taking off on Wednesday.

"People are being brazen nowadays and they're not concerned. I don't know if it has to do with the political environment or what but people just disregard the rule of authority or laws."

Crime Insider sources say the original call was for an armed man at the Sunrise Motel in the 3600 block of Richmond Highway.

When a lieutenant and sergeant arrived at the scene, they came across the man matching the description. Sources said the officer told the man to put down his weapon when, sources say, the man got into his truck, revved the engine and tried running the officer over.

The truck sped off south on Richmond Highway towards Chesterfield County.

As the truck rolled down the highway, police say the driver, 33-year-old Michael Brooks, jumped out and tried to get away on foot. He was caught a short time later.

"What happened here last night is ridiculous and I'm hoping the officer is okay."

The officer ended up being okay. Crime Insider sources said a gun was tossed from the truck and was recovered.

The suspect is charged with attempted aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while suspended and obstruction of justice.