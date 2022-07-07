Chesterfield Police searching for runaway 15-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for a runaway juvenile male, Brayden Moore, of the 14800 block of Bridge Creek Drive.

Moore was last seen in the area of this address on Wednesday evening, July 6th driving a 2014 silver Acura MDX SUV with Virginia registration UEW-2665.

Moore, 15, is described as a Caucasian male, about 5' 7" tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a lime green beanie.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.