Virginia man charged in Route 360 head-on wreck that killed teen

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- A Lynchburg man has been charged in a deadly head-on wreck along Route 360 in Amelia County Friday night.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Patrick Henry Highway near Circle Drive just after 9:45 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Scott Stein was headed west on Patrick Henry Highway when his Buick Sentry crossed the median and hit a Honda Accord headed east head-on, troopers said.

A teenage passenger in the front seat of the Honda died of their injuries at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old Blackstone woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and a juvenile in the back seat was med-flighted with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said that neither of the three were wearing their seat belts.

Stein, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, but officials said additional charges were pending.

"This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team," troopers said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip