Richmond DJ, father found shot to death outside parents' Chesterfield home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brandon Robertson's sudden death has hit his community hard.

Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road, near Rockwood Park, at about 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 3.

“[He] made it home, had made it home to mom and dad, and never had a chance to even step outside his vehicle," community activist Charles Willis, who was also personal friends with Robertson and his family, said.

Family photo provided to WTVR Charles Willis (left) and Brandon Robertson. Robertson was found dead Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Chesterfield County, Va.

Over the years, Willis has organized dozens of vigils for victims of gun violence. Monday's vigil at a playground in Blackwell where Robertson grew up hit differently.

“Devastating to the heart," Willis said about the loss of his friend. "I've done prayer vigils and counsel with families for over 28 years now. I've never cried; Sunday morning I was crying. Saturday morning, I was in tears.”

Chesterfield Police have not yet released details about the shooting that claimed the life of a man who leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and infant son.

Family photo provided to WTVR Brandon Robertson and his father.

“For one to use violence to resolve any type of conflict that they may have had is devastating to his family, is in his devastating to the community, and to his children," Willis said. “Folks are really heartbroken.”

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.