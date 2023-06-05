Virginia man 'acting erratic and threatening Walmart employees with a knife' killed in police shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified the man fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy at a Virginia Walmart on Sunday night in the City of Harrisonburg.

Brandon S. Mills, 35, of Rockingham, Virginia, was pronounced dead at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

His body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy, police said.

Harrisonburg Police and Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Walmart on Burgess Road Sunday night when someone called 9-1-1 to report a man "acting erratic and threatening employees with a knife," according to Virginia State Police.

"When [law enforcement] arrived on the scene the suspect immediately charged at them," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in a Monday morning email about the shooting. "A Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy fired and struck the suspect. Officers immediately rendered medical aid."

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and no one else was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.