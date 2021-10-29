Watch
Police ID Chesterfield man killed in I-64 crash

Virginia State Police
Fatal crash I-64 Oct. 29, 2021
Fatal crash I-64 Oct. 29, 2021
Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 29, 2021
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- State police have identified the driver killed along Interstate 64 in James City County early Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck just after 1:30 a.m. along I-64 east a couple miles past the Toano exit, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the driver of a Nissan SUV was "traveling at a high rate of speed" when he lost control, ran off the interstate and hit a tree.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Darnell Pearson, of the 6400 block of Leisure Terrace in Chesterfield, died at the scene of his injuries, Anaya said.

Officials said Pearson was wearing his seat belt.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

