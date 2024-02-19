Watch Now
Former Atlee High baseball player signs with Savannah Bananas

Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 19, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A former Atlee High baseball player is getting ready to play 'banana ball.' Brandon Crosby has signed with the world famous Savannah Bananas baseball team.

The Savannah Bananas is a professional minor league baseball team located in Savannah, Georgia. According to the team they play, "a special entertaining style of baseball combining choreographed routines many by popular music artist with serious baseball skills."

According to the team the Richmond native was signed earlier this year as a 'Utility Player' meaning that he will be showing off his skills anywhere on the field. He will don the name "Showtime" and wear the number 17 jersey.

Prior to signing with the Bananas Brandon was an All American player at Prince George Community College before he transferred to Nofolk State University. He also has played with the Northern Colorado Owlz, a part of the Pioneer League.

