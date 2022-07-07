County worker found dead inside compactor at Virginia trash and recycling center

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A Mineral man was killed on the job Thursday morning at the Chancellor Convenience Center on Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County.

Brandon Michael Nutter, 28, worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Solid Waste Collections Division. He'd been on the job for less than a month.

"Deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene within minutes to find a deceased county employee who was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor," an email from Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Major Troy Skebo wrote in an email. "Detectives are working with state and local officials to determine the cause of the accident. The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Department is on scene assisting detectives with this ongoing investigation."

The Chancellor Convenience Center will reopen on July 9, 2022.

"Spotsylvania County is deeply saddened and devastated by the loss of one of our own," Spotsylvania County Public Information Officer Michelle McGinnis wrote in an email. "We would like to extend our sincerest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Nutter and wish them strength, comfort and peace as they navigate the difficult times ahead."

The Chancellor Convenience Center is a trash and recycling center.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.