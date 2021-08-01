Brandermill Country Club fire damage likely 'limited,' firefighters say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at the clubhouse at the Brandermill Country Club Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3700 Brandermill Parkway around 11 a.m. after a worker discovered a fire in the clubhouse's laundry room and called 911.

When crews arrived they spotted "smoke and fire showing," Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Coffin with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

Because the laundry, which is attached to the main clubhouse, also housed house pool chemicals, there was an additional threat to firefighters.

As a result, crews increased their response to a "fire enhancement situation," Coffin said.

However, officials said they quickly put out the blaze.

Coffin said no injuries were reported and credited club staffers with quickly alerting firefighters to the chemicals.

"Anytime you have an incident that combines both fire and emergencies, and chemicals of any kind -- stored in the house stored in a commercial property -- there's a high likelihood that either the fire, or the water that results from our operational scene, can impact things," Coffin explained. "So we have to use great care."

Accordingly, Coffin said crews "added a certain number of elements" in their response and in some of their decontamination activities that typically follow an incident involving chemicals.

The damage was contained to laundry room, so the impact to the clubhouse's is likely "limited in scope," according to Coffin.

Officials said the clubhouse would be closed for at least the rest of the day, but it was unclear when it would reopen.

"Efforts are underway by the staff to try to recover and get back to normal operations as soon as they can for the week ahead," Coffin said.

Brandermill Parkway near the facility was expected to remain closed until about 2 p.m.

Officials said they are still investigating what started the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.