Volunteers with Richmond church surprise neighbors on Thanksgiving: 'It's great to see their smiles'

RICHMOND, Va. — Volunteers for a Richmond church spent their Thanksgiving providing free meals to those in need for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

Oscar Contreras, a deacon at the Branch's Baptist Church, helped lead the congregation packing up food for families in need.

"Going out to the neighborhoods, knocking on the doors and surprising them with a meal, it's always just great to see their smiles," Contreras said.

And even if folks do not need a meal, Contreras said they are often times grateful for the visit.

"Just the fact that you're coming and saying hello to them, that we're thinking about them is enough to make their day," Contreras said. "So it's always exciting."

This was the 10th year the church, located on Broad Rock Boulevard, has hosted its community Thanksgiving event.

