Juneteenth celebrations continue in Richmond with freedom celebration at winery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth may have come and gone, but celebrations continued across the River City this weekend.

Brambly Park Winery in Scott's Addition was overflowing with fun for the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration on Sunday.

The event, which was organized by the Love Movement Social Event Series, featured live performances, food and local vendors displaying their goods.

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free, more than two years after then-President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that liberated slaves in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

