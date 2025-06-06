Brambly Park celebrates 5 years with Bramble On music festival this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Brambly Park in Scott's Addition is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a two-day music festival featuring local artists performing tributes to popular musicians.

The "Bramble On Tribute Festival" will run from noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with performances honoring artists ranging from Led Zeppelin and David Bowie to Sheryl Crow, the Allman Brothers, James Brown, Amy Winehouse, and Sharon Jones.

"I've been wanting to do a music festival for a while, and it felt like the fifth year was a good year to do that," Bobby Kruger, co-founder of Brambly Park, said.

The venue is expanding its usual setup for the special event, extending its ABC license into the parking lot and adding a second stage to alternate performances between sound checks. The festival will also feature vendors, games, and additional seating throughout the property.

Brambly Park, located at 1708 Belleville Street in the northwest corner of Scott's Addition, features an indoor restaurant, covered patio, and a private park with a stage. The venue regularly hosts live music Wednesday through Sunday, trivia nights, and Sunday markets.

Unlike many music festivals, Bramble On will be both family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance on the Brambly Park website, with two-day passes offered online and single-day tickets also available for purchase at the door.

"We anticipate that we're going to have a lot of day-of sales, and we're ready for that," Kruger said.

With the festival taking over the venue's parking lot, Kruger recommends visitors use rideshare services to get to the event.

When asked about the songs he's most looking forward to hearing, Kruger did not hesitate.

"I mean, I named the festival Bramble On, and we've got a Led Zeppelin tribute band here, so I'm very excited to see their version of Ramble On," he said. "Also, one of my buddies that that I've known for a long time, his band Geek RVA. They're specifically a Smashing Pumpkins tribute band, but they also do a lot of 90s music as well, and it's always great to see them get on stage."



