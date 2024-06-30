Why this youth cycling team's pit stop in RVA 'feels good'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bellmeade Community Bike Shop off Krouse Street was open for business Sunday, acting as a new "home base" for a team of youth cyclists all the way from Brunswick, Georgia.

The BRAG Dream Team, which stands for Bicycle Riding Across Georgia, is making history as the first group with the organization to ride 2,300 miles from Miami to Maine along the East Coast Greenway.

BRAG is a nonprofit dedicated to getting young people moving outdoors.

"My mom and my dad have been texting me the whole time trying to figure out where we're at and I'm like, 'I really don't know.' I'm just riding," said Kaitlyn Bradshaw, a 16-year-old who's been cycling with the group for about six years. "If you're not afraid of port-a-potties on the side of the road, then you can do it."

The team cycled through the River City Sunday, from Bellmeade to Brown's Island, to Capitol Square and back, partnering with GroundWork RVA.

GroundWork RVA is an environmental nonprofit that encourages the next generation of urban conservationists and oversees the Bellmeade Community Bike Shop.

"It was a very impactful experience, getting to be around so many older cyclists that look like myself, who have been doing this with youth for so long," Alexa Santisteban said. "Our program here is pretty young, but I would love to get to that point where we've had the impact that they've had, and be able to grow for 30 years like they have and then keep growing beyond that too."

For 16-year-old Layla Davis, the stop in Richmond is special.

"It feels good," Davis said. "This is one of the places I was raised in because my mom and dad separated, so I was back and forth between the houses."

Davis is not only excited to be back in Richmond. The group plans on heading to Alexandria next.

"We're going there, and my grandma lives there, so I get to see my grandma," Davis said.

It's not just about seeing family for Davis. In her first year cycling with the group, she's learned how to continuously cycle while managing diabetes.

"Nothing can set you back from what you want to do. Because I'm Type 1 diabetic and it doesn't stop me," Davis said. "It's just a label."

