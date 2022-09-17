Deputies ID box truck driver killed in Hanover crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies have released the name of the 31-year-old man killed after the box truck he was driving crashed in Hanover County Thursday.

Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Rural Point Road near the intersection of Georgetown Road for a single-vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, the found a Freightliner box truck on its side just off the road's shoulder, Cooper said.

A preliminary investigation found that the truck was headed east on Rural Point Road when it ran off the road's westbound shoulder.

The driver, Brady Marshall Price of Manakin Sabot, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Brady Price during this difficult time," deputies said.

Officials said investigators are "still collecting information."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.