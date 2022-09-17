Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Deputies ID box truck driver killed in Hanover crash

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 14
Ambulance Blur Generic Night Lights Red
Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:15:00-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies have released the name of the 31-year-old man killed after the box truck he was driving crashed in Hanover County Thursday.

Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Rural Point Road near the intersection of Georgetown Road for a single-vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, the found a Freightliner box truck on its side just off the road's shoulder, Cooper said.

A preliminary investigation found that the truck was headed east on Rural Point Road when it ran off the road's westbound shoulder.

The driver, Brady Marshall Price of Manakin Sabot, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Brady Price during this difficult time," deputies said.

Officials said investigators are "still collecting information."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone