7-year-old boy critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A seven-year-old boy was critically injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting in South Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Glenway Court for a report of a child shot at 3:30 p.m., according to Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police.

WTVR Glenway Court Shooting

Hall said that when police arrived, they found the seven-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

The child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injures where "he continues to recover," Hall said.

Other family members were in the home when the incident happened, according to police.

While officers said they believe the shooting was accidental, police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.