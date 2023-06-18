Boy killed after gunfight near Petersburg apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 10-year-old Petersburg boy has died from gunshot injuries he received after being shot inside his Pecan Acres apartment early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police said a shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Juniper Road.

Detectives believe there was a gunfight in the parking lot of a church that's near the apartment complex, those sources told Burkett.

Several bullets ripped through the walls of the newly-built apartments and the child was hit several times, according to those sources.

Police do not believe the boy was the intended target.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.