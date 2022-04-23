Sheriff: Rifle and handgun used in Sussex drive-by that injured 2-year-old boy

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A two-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting at a mobile home in Sussex County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that the shooting happened in Stony Creek around 12:40 a.m.

The boy who was med-flighted to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughter in Norfolk, had to undergo emergency surgery, according to Giles.

Deputies said 12 bullets hit the mobile home and that they found 12 spent cases from a rifle and a handgun.

The sheriff believes the crime is tied to another shooting last week at an intersection along Route 40.

Anyone with information about the case that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Solvers 1-877-793-1999.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.