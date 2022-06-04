Police: Crime scene about 1 mile from where Henrico officers found wounded teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager was injured in a shooting Friday evening in eastern Henrico County.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of N. Laburnum Avenue, near Creighton, just before 7 p.m. for a report of of a shooting.

"First responders arrived, located a juvenile male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," police said. "The juvenile male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers said the initial crime scene began in the 400 block of N. Laburnum Avenue.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Residents were asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.

"Working together, we can keep our community safe," police wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.